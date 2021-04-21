iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Position Raised by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 2.2% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Swmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.05. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $330.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

