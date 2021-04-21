iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Position Increased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IDV traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,851 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

