iShares International Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,516% compared to the average volume of 181 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,851 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

