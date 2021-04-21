iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB remained flat at $$108.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

