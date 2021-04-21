iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 579,035 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

