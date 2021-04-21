iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 579,035 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

