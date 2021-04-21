iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 117.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

