iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $35,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 201,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.94. 16,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

