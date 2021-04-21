iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. 5,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,868. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

