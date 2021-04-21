iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

