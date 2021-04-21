iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,395 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 1,740 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after buying an additional 95,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 320.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,692,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,184. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $214.58 and a 1-year high of $449.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.39.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.