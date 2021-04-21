iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $36,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 73,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,624,559. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.