iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Reduced by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

IWN stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.27. 56,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,069. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.05. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

