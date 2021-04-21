iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.