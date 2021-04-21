iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 2.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
