iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.9% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $265.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.67 and a twelve month high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

