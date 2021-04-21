iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.67. The stock had a trading volume of 90,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.67 and a 52 week high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

