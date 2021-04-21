iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fort Henry Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 28.2% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.07. The stock had a trading volume of 222,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $419.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

