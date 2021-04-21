iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.07. The company had a trading volume of 222,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

