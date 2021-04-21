iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.4% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $413.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.