iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $413.02 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $419.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

