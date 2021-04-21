iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 178,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 97,197 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 312,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 457,832 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

