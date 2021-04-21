iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 15.2% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $108.80. 102,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

