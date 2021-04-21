iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

