iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 9.3% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,637. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

