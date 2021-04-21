iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.