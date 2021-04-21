iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

