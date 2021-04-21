Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.86

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $24.80. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 20,917 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.