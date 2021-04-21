Italo (XTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $192.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Italo has traded 118.9% higher against the dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $49,607.40 and approximately $192.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00275604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01023293 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.00659714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,127.42 or 1.00111974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,836,566 coins and its circulating supply is 17,836,566 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

