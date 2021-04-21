iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 276,975 shares.The stock last traded at $22.28 and had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after buying an additional 402,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

