ITO Utility Token (IUT) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 99.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 85% lower against the U.S. dollar. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $204,178.27 and $213.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00275645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01027944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00664331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,148.18 or 0.99542893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

