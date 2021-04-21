IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.33

IXICO plc (LON:IXI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.33 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 75,515 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £40.05 million and a PE ratio of 41.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

In related news, insider Mark Warne bought 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

About IXICO (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

