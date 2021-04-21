J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $168.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,661. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

