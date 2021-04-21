J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Stephens raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.