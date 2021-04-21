J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.95.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.14. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

