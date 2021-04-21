J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $160.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JCOM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.
Shares of JCOM traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,021. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $228,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
