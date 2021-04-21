J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $160.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JCOM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

Shares of JCOM traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,021. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

