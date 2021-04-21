Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Shares Down 1.8%

Jacada Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 1,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Jacada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

Jacada Ltd. develops, markets, and supports customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions that automate customer service processes in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its products include Jacada WorkSpace Agent Desktop, which unifies customer interaction tools and provides a single access point to various mission-critical applications for customer service representatives; Jacada Visual interactive voice response that enables end users to engage in a mobile self-service sessions; and Jacada Intelligent Assistant, a virtual customer assistant that allows end users to engage in an automated conversation to answer their questions and complete transactions on their behalf.

