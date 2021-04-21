Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on J. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $136.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

