Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on J. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,088. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.