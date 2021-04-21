Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.17. 9,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,088. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $136.19.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

