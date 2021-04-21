JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $128.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.70 million. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

