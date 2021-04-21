James Arthur Bristol Sells 5,300 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Arthur Bristol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $24,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 174,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after buying an additional 150,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

