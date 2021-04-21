James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.86

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 28124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

