James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 12,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $72,600.00.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $28,480.00.

RDI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. 33,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,529. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

