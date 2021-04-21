Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the period. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund comprises approximately 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,884,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,197,000 after buying an additional 221,875 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

JOF opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.