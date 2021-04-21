Jarvis+ (JAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $599,079.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $599,079.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

