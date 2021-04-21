Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00.

Shares of ALXO traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.15. 5,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after buying an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,930,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

