JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $821.69

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.69 ($10.74) and traded as high as GBX 942.40 ($12.31). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 913.20 ($11.93), with a volume of 1,454,332 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 852.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 821.69. The company has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

