Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,867 shares of company stock worth $66,703,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.