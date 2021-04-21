Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.82.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$41.55 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

